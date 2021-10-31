Legal & General Group Plc Invests $74,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $659,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLYW stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

