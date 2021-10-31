Legal & General Group Plc Invests $93,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

