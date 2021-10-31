Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PCT opened at $13.39 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

