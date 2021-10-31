Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,325 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

