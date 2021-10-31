Legal & General Group Plc Takes $91,000 Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

