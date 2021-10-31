Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

