LendingClub Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LC. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

LendingClub stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

