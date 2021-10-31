LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.17 Million

Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $734.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.70 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.30. 182,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

