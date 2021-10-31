LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.30 Million

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $565.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.33 million to $565.56 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.59. The stock had a trading volume of 766,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,190. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,969,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

