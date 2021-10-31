LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.30 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $565.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.33 million to $565.56 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.59. The stock had a trading volume of 766,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,190. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,969,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.