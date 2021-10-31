Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.79.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.