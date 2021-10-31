Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

