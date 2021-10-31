Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LBSR remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

