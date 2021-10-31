Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LBSR remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
