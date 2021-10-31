Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 373,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.