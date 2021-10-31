Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.14 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $239,495.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.65 or 0.00314858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.