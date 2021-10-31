Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $365.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

LIN stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $217.28 and a 1-year high of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

