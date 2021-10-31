Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $365.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.
LIN stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $217.28 and a 1-year high of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
