LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $4,858.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00226468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00096841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

