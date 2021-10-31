Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $2.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $11.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 377,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,232. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.