Liquity Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $68.14 million and $821,429.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00009518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,876,569 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

