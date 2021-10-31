Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $81,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $319.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average is $348.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.