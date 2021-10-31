Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.96

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 65573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

