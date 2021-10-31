Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.96

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 65573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
