Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.83.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

TSE:LAC opened at C$35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.66. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.3018601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.