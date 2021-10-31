Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.89

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$36.89 and last traded at C$36.36, with a volume of 571486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.36.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.35.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.3018601 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

