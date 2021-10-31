Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

