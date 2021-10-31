LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 52,200 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of FLYW opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

