LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 13,166 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

NYSE:A opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

