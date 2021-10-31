LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 51job by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 64.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.70. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.