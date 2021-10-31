LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.45 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,428 shares of company stock worth $7,320,713. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

