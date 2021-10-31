LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.46 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 1.48% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

