LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.15 Million in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GRPH opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

