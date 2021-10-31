LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 162,800 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

