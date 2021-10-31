Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 25,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,972. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

