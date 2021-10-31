Loom Network Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Loom Network has a total market cap of $107.89 million and approximately $49.11 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

