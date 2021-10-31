Loom Network Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $107.89 million and approximately $49.11 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

