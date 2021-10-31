Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $234.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

