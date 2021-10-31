LPL Financial LLC Acquires 30,443 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.05% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Shares of TRND opened at $31.19 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.