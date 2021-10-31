LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,408 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

