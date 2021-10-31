LPL Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

