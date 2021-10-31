LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 310,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

