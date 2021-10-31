LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

