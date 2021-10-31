LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth $318,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

