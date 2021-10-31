Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.12.

LULU stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $467.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.02 and a 200-day moving average of $374.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

