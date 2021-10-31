LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $96.34, but opened at $93.38. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 27,034 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

