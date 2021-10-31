M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

MDC opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

