M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MHO opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

