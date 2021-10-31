Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 5,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 112,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

