Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 15,136 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 26.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $155.29 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $155.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.