Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 6,302 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 124,342 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

