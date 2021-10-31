Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 155,138 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 33,799.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Groupon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Groupon by 307.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Groupon by 122.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Groupon by 80.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.41 million, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.