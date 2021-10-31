Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $26.48 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

