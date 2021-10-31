Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 102,414 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,414 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of SITE Centers worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,856,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 787,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

